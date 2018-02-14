Corky's BBQ heads to Texas

A Memphis BBQ legend is heading to the Lone Star state.
According to Corky's, franchises will be opening in Dallas and Houson, Texas.
Squealing Pigs, LLC plans to open the first restaurant in Houston by September, and hopes to have three operating by the end of the year.
The company could open as many as 17 locations.
“Texans love barbecue, and we are excited to introduce them to the world-famous Memphis-style of Corky’s BBQ with fall-off-the-bone BBQ pork ribs, succulent BBQ pulled pork, delicious BBQ chicken, bold beef brisket and even more southern favorites like fried catfish, BBQ nachos, and fried pickles. Pairing Corky’s fantastic food with the authentic Memphis dining experience and regular live entertainment, plus a few Texas embellishments we have up our sleeve, will be a home run for our locations and our fellow Texans. We can’t wait to show Houston and Dallas a good time with Corky’s,” said Andria Cain, Corky’s franchisee, and partner of Squealing Pigs, LLC.
