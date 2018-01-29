Corky's helping Puerto Rico families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local Memphis BBQ chain is helping Puerto Rico residents.
Corky's posted on their social media page Monday afternoon they are helping those in need in Puerto Rico.
Thank you to our very own Mike Smith for his hard work and help with relief work feeding those in need in Puerto Rico. #CorkysGivesBack #PuertoRico #CorkysBBQ pic.twitter.com/7uu8BBOpo4— Corky's Memphis (@CorkysMemphis) January 29, 2018
FOX13 has an interview setup with Corky's management Monday afternoon about the good deed they are doing. See the full interview on FOX13 News at 5.
