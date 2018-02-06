0 Could unlicensed drivers soon be back on the road?

There’s only one way to get a driver’s license back after having it revoked. Pay up.

But that can get costly, especially for the thousands of Memphis families living in poverty.

A license will get suspended when a driver gets too many points. The reinstatement fee alone is $65.

Tennessee law allows for fines to be reduced through community service attending a drivers education class or drug treatment program.

Trending stories:

Defense attorneys are vital in helping a driver with that. “It all usually starts with just one ticket,” said Josh Spickler who runs an advocacy group for reform for low income folks. He said many can’t afford that one ticket or an attorney.

75% of Tennessee drivers had to have an attorney appointed because they could not afford one.

Spickler added, “That becomes not a priority to that person's budget and so the suspension soon follows and then it just turns into a cycle.”

There are several bills introduced this year by Tennessee lawmakers to ease the pain for drivers. “I think resetting the entire system is about the only option and stop suspending dl for things that don't have anything to do with public safety,” Spickler said.

In Tennessee, a quarter million people have had their driver’s license suspended because they were too poor to pay traffic tickets.

The penalty for driving on a revoked license is 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.