0 Couple evicted after wall leak complaint in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family is searching for help and answers after they received an notice to leave their apartment complex.

They said it feels like retaliation after their complaints have been unanswered.

We’re talking about leaky wall and deadly wasps.

In November of last year, they got a letter from Sunshine Corporation telling them that they would not renew their lease and that they had until December 31st to vacate the apartment.

“We have red wasps that have been coming in to the fireplace ever since we moved in in September 2016, and no one has ever been able to fix it,” said Steve Dacus.

Step inside the apartment unit of Steve Dacus and you'll soon see the problems he and his wife have been dealing with.

Red wasps coming in through their now covered fireplace and water seeping into the walls of their living room is just the beginning of this problem. They tried and tried and tried to get help and after several attempts to get it fixed, they finally sent a maintenance person over, but there was another problem.

“Who had my wife confronted in the corner of the living room yelling at her cussing at her for not having a ladder for him to get up to the window,” said Dacus.

They then asked him to leave after a maintenance man sprayed wasp spray, saturating their furniture and their walls.

So without any resolution, they finally called FOX13. We went to go speak with management, but they weren't interested in having my kind of conversation.

It's now in the courts hand.

“We need help, we really do. We never missed a rent payment. We pay our bills on time. We are good responsible people," said Dacus.

