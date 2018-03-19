Couple killed in horrific North Memphis car crash

Two people were killed in a horrific crash in North Memphis.
The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of Jackson and Belvedere. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a heap of twisted metal.
"Heard a loud screeching noise and what sounded like a car accident so I came and looked out the window and saw the car engulfed in flames," Crispin Brooks, who lives in the area, told FOX13.
The car slammed into a utility pole.
Car parts were strewn all over the street. The car burst into flames and eventually came to a stop on the lawn of a church.
Police identified the victims as Jamelda Short, 27, and Jarquis Burks, 24.
Family members were too grief stricken to talk on camera, but they described Short and Burks as a couple couple who were very much in love.
