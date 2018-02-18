0 Couple's house burns to the ground days before they were moving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South couple is counting their blessings after making it out of a devastating house fire Tuesday night.

This happened just days before they planned to move away on a mission trip to Kenya.

Brett and Bronwyn Stamps' mission plans were forced to change after a fire ripped through their home in the 4500 block of Garnett Road. The couple was sleeping on a mattress in the living room of their empty home when they woke up to flames.

"It was the very last night in our house before moving to Kenya. It was the night before Valentine’s Day and we were going to have this nice, romantic evening," Brett Stamps said.

Bronwyn made it out of the house, but Brett went for a fire extinguisher, in hopes of putting out the flames before it got to be too much.

"I looked at my fingers and you could really see matches on my hands,” Stamps said.

They were just days away from their flight to Kenya to do mission work. They also planned on starting over by moving to Africa indefinitely. The fire forced new beginnings, even causing Brett to cut off his long hair.

"I had longhair and I could smell my hair burning,” Stamps said. "There was a moment, I thought, I wasn't going to make it out and this is going to hurt."

In the end, the couple made it out safely losing some clothes left inside the home, but they're starting over. It may be delayed, but they believe it was all a part of God's plan.

