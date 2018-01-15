Coyote captured after being spotted in local neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Coyote was spotted in a quiet Lakeland community last week, and neighbors were on edge.
“I don’t know if he’s aggressive or not, but the fact that he’s around looking for food is concerning for me,” said resident, Kelly Proud.
Intimidating. That’s the word many residents said about seeing the animal face-to-face. But we found out that people have a better chance at winning the lottery, than being attacked by a coyote.
The animal was later captured Monday. We've learned the coyote will be taken and released in an area far away from Lakeland.
Tennessee Wildlife is actively searching and looking to trap any other coyotes that may be in the area.
