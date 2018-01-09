Coyote spotted in local neighborhood

LAKELAND, Tenn. - People in Lakeland are on high alert after a coyote was spotted roaming the neighborhood. Neighbors shared pictures with FOX13.
Residents are worried about this wild animal and it being spotted near schools.
The sheriff and now Tennessee wildlife are involved trying to track it down.
On FOX13 News at 9, Marius Payton investigates what families should do when they spot this massive animal.
