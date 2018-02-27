Crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down Bill Morris Parkway

Tune into Good Morning Memphis for your alternate route around this crash.
Shelby County Deputies are investigating a crash on Westbound Highway-385 near Hacks Cross Road.
Related: PHOTOS: Accident shuts down Bill Morris Parkway
According to SCSO, one 18-wheeler and two other vehicles were involved.
Traffic is currently blocked in the eastbound lanes, and only one lane is open on the westbound lane.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright makes second court appearance in Shelby County
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
One person is currently fighting for their life after the crash.
FOX13 is working to learn if there were any more injuries, and when the accident will be cleared.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}