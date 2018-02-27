  • Crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down Bill Morris Parkway

    Shelby County Deputies are investigating a crash on Westbound Highway-385 near Hacks Cross Road.

    According to SCSO, one 18-wheeler and two other vehicles were involved. 

    Traffic is currently blocked in the eastbound lanes, and only one lane is open on the westbound lane. 

    One person is currently fighting for their life after the crash. 

    FOX13 is working to learn if there were any more injuries, and when the accident will be cleared. 

