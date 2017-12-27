Crews on the scene of a factory fire in north Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are on the scene of at fire the Kruger Manufacture Facility in the 400 block of Mahannah Ave.
Investigators told FOX13 crews were called to the scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Officials are on the scene digging to determine the cause of the fire.
FOX'13 Jerrita Patterson is headed to the scene now. See a live report next on Good Morning Memphis,.
