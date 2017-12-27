Crews respond factory fire in north Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are on the scene of at fire the Kruger Manufacture Facility in the 400 block of Mahannah Ave.
Investigators told FOX13 crews were called to the scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Giant rolls of tissue were on fire at the Kruger plant in north Memphis. Each roll weighed about three tons each.
PHOTOS: Crews on the scene of a factory fire in north Memphis
More than 80 emergency responders were on the scene of the fire.
About 125 employees were evacuated from the plant.
Crews had the fire under control after 90 minutes.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Officials are on the scene digging to determine the cause of the fire.
Another fire took place at this same plant in 2014, officials told FOX13 that fire is still under investigation as well.
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson is headed to the scene now. See a live report next on Good Morning Memphis,.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}