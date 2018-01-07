Crews respond to semi-trailer truck fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a semi-truck fire on I-240 and Perkins eastbound.
MFD responded to the scene around 6:15 Sunday morning.
Traffic was rerouted in the area for safety reasons.
No injures have been reported at this time.
It's not confirmed how the fire was started at this time.
We will keep you updated on this situation once information is available.
