Crews responding to duplex fire in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are responding to a house fire in the 2100 block of Curry Rd. in Hyde Park.
MFD told FOX13 the call came in around 5:21 Thursday morning.
No injures have been reported at this time.
Investigators said only one side of the duplex was occupied, but no one was home when the fire stared.
Firefighters are still on the scene.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
