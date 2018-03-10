0 Crime victims seek hope after 73 officers seek promotion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hope is on the way for victims of crime in Memphis. People such as Joel Castillo Morales.

Joel works as a contractor, but last August two men robbed and punched him.

"He took out the gun and he said 'give me the money.’ One hit me in the eye and it still hurts," said Morales.

Eight months later and no one has been caught.

Morales case of aggravated assault and armed robbery, and other unsolved crimes, can now get more attention, because Thursday Memphis Police promoted 46 officers to the rank of sergeant, 27 to the rank of lieutenants from a pool of officers who have waited since 2016.

After the 73 officers were pinned with their new badges, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings told FOX13, "We need the supervisors really bad and we need the investigators."

Retired Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Collins believed the promotions can improve public safety because, "It gives the public the opportunity to have some of the crimes committed solved."

The City of Memphis website said the Mayor's own data that shows both major crime and property crime have increased.

Collins told FOX13 more detectives are now on the street to solves cases and make arrests.

"Robbery, burglary and murder these particular crimes need investigating," said Collins.

FOX13 filed an open records request and discovered MPD is just 10 officers short of filling all the lieutenant vacancies with these promotions.

Lieutenants are important because they supervise the precincts and crime scenes.

"You need good supervision and supervisors in all aspects of law enforcement," said Collins.

Promotions mean nothing to Morales if police don't catch the men who robbed him of his money, phone and left him shaken.

"I am scared, make me scared. Every day I am thinking about it," said Morales.

FOX13 has emailed Memphis Police to ask where the sergeant detectives and lieutenants will be assigned.

We will update this story when the information arrives.

