Critical blood shortage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. - The state of Mississippi is facing a critical level of blood supply, according to the Mississippi Blood Services.
An urgent plea was issued Tuesday for blood and platelet donors of all types, according to the Delta Daily News.
There was a 25% decrease in donors in December, that left inventory at a crisis level. About 1,000 less units of blood are on hand than needed to meet demand.
MBS is urging all donors to donate now to alleviate blood shortage brought on by the holidays.
