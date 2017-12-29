Critical crash in Midtown leaves two in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash at 12:25 Friday afternoon.
Multi car accident at Tillman and Poplar. Traffic backups on Poplar. pic.twitter.com/6HxYav2rgH— Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) December 29, 2017
Police told FOX13 the multi-vehicle crash sent one man and one juvenile to the hospital. Both are listed in critical condition.
Investigators said the accident took place on Poplar and Tillman.
At 12:25pm MPD responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Poplar / Tillman. One vehicle was on fire. 1 male adult & 1 juvenile are listed as critical. Poplar Ave is shut down in both directions at Tillman due to the accident— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 29, 2017
One vehicle was on fire, therefore traffic is shut down in both directions on Tilman.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, we will keep you updated on this situation once details are available.
