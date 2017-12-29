  • Critical crash in Midtown leaves two in hospital

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash at 12:25 Friday afternoon.

    Police told FOX13 the multi-vehicle crash sent one man and one juvenile to the hospital. Both are listed in critical condition.

    Investigators said the accident took place on Poplar and Tillman.

    One vehicle was on fire, therefore traffic is shut down in both directions on Tilman.

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, we will keep you updated on this situation once details are available. 

