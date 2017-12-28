Critical crash overnight leaves 4 men in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash at 3:20 Thursday morning where four men were ejected from their vehicle.
Police said the crash happened at Shelby Oaks Dr. and Sycamore View Rd.
Officers said one 2002 Toyota 4 Runner was involved in the crash.
The vehicle flipped over and ejected all four men inside.
Investigators said three men were transported in critical condition and one more was transported in non-critical.
