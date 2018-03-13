Cross County school administrators not interested in keeping guns inside classroom

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - School administrators in Cross County are not interested in keeping guns in the classroom, despite the local sheriff's proposal to arm teachers and administrators.
Carl Easley, the superintendent of the Wynne School District in Cross County, said he does not support the sheriff's proposal, and he does not believe it would make schools more safe.
In February, Sheriff J.R. Smith said he believes the measure is necessary to keep students safe on Wynne's four campuses.
There are two armed resource officers serving four schools. Smith said students are vulnerable at all times.
Smith wants to "deputize" teachers and administrators, and train them to use guns in active shooter scenarios.
School districts across the country are debating whether to arm faculty members, in the wake of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
President Donald Trump's administration said Monday it wants the Department of Justice to provide states with funding for "rigorous firearms training" for educators.
