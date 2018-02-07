  • Crystal mugs recalled, can crack when exposed to hot liquids

    A mug is being recalled because it has a chance of breaking when hot liquid is poured into it. 

    Tiffany & Co said there have been six reports of the 11 ounce Wheat Leaf crystal glass mugs breaking, but no one has been hurt. 

    According to the consumer alert, the mug has a wheat leaf pattern etched onto the class with a blue sticker. 

    If you own the mug, you should immediately stop using it and contact Tiffany & Co. They are offering a full refund plus a $100 gift card. 

