Crystal mugs recalled, can crack when exposed to hot liquids

A mug is being recalled because it has a chance of breaking when hot liquid is poured into it.
Tiffany & Co said there have been six reports of the 11 ounce Wheat Leaf crystal glass mugs breaking, but no one has been hurt.
According to the consumer alert, the mug has a wheat leaf pattern etched onto the class with a blue sticker.
If you own the mug, you should immediately stop using it and contact Tiffany & Co. They are offering a full refund plus a $100 gift card.
