Customers could soon pay more to visit Tennessee strip clubs

A lawmaker has proposed a bill that would require strip club customers to pay an extra tax to get in.
The bill was introduced and passed on first consideration January 22. Representative Darren Jernigan is sponsoring the bill.
It aims to impose a $2 tax on a “sexually oriented business” for each customer.
The money would be used to establish a sex trafficking victims fund. Rep. Jernigan told the Tennessean the bill is not an attack on strip clubs.
"It’s not going to generate a lot of money because there are 20 or 30 strip joints in the whole state, but it would create some kind of victim fund that would go to the department of human services to run it and not only encourage the organizations out there providing beds but hopefully provide more beds than are out there,” Rep. Jernigan said.
Follow the bill’s progress here.
