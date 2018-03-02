  • Collierville teen indicted for killing husband and wife in crash

    Updated:

    A Collierville teen was indicted on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. 

    On October 4, 2018, the district attorney attorney's office said Parker Jackson blew through a red light at Poplar Avenue and Bray Station. 

    He struck John Longworth, 75, and his wife, Geraldine Longworth, 74. Both were killed in the crash.  

    Trending stories:

    The grand jury also indicted defendant Parker Jackson on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because of critical injuries sustained by his passenger.
       

           

         

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories