A Collierville teen was indicted on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide.
On October 4, 2018, the district attorney attorney's office said Parker Jackson blew through a red light at Poplar Avenue and Bray Station.
He struck John Longworth, 75, and his wife, Geraldine Longworth, 74. Both were killed in the crash.
The grand jury also indicted defendant Parker Jackson on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because of critical injuries sustained by his passenger.
