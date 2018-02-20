  • DA: Contractor dumped truckloads of tires, debris and garbage down embankment

    A Mid-South contractor was indicted for aggravated littering.

    Vontyna Durham, 44, owns Durham Housing Services, is facing multiple charges for dumping large volumes of tires and other debris. the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said. 

    Durham is accused of dumping the garbage along the roadside and down an embankment onto Illinois Central Railroad Property. Witnesses were able to identify her by surveillance photos. 

    Cleanup costs totaled more than $3,300. 

