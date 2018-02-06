DA: Man, woman found guilty in 2015 murder case

Two people will spend the rest of their lives in jail for a 2015 murder.
Robert Belt and Jocelin Williams have been charged with aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.
The two attacked Delvin Brown who was found dead after being beaten on the head. It happened on April 20, 2015 in the 5300 block of Airview Road near West Holmes.
It took the jury 30 minutes on Friday to convict both.
