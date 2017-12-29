DACA recipients worried about future in the US as deadline approaches

0

It’s been 18 years since Yuritza and Kristal Sanchez saw their family. The sisters came to the United States when they were one and two years old.

“We haven’t seen our grandparents since we left Mexico. We don’t remember what they look like,” Yuritza said.

The Sanchez sisters are “dreamers,” or DACA recipients.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was put in place during the Obama Administration in 2012. It gives undocumented immigrants like Yuritza and Kristal, who arrived in the U.S. as children, temporary protection from being deported, while giving them the OK to work or study in the states.

DACA, however, does not provide a path to lawful permanent citizenship. Those approved by the program are only protected for two years. But now that the program has been rescinded by the Trump Administration, the two-year protection no longer stands.

“It was so abruptly taken. You don’t even know how to react. You don’t know whether to cry or to be mad,” Kristal said about the changes.

Like 800,000 others, the sisters are waiting for an answer from Congress on what will happen to them next. They have 200 days before their protection runs out.

“People our age, like, they’re worrying about which college they’re going to...how much their salary is. Are they going out with friends?” Kristal said. “But we’re here worrying about, are we even going to make it another day or not.”

Kristal is a top student in her class at Southwind High School. Yuritza, a college student at Christian Brothers University. The sisters say they’ve talked about a plan to return to Mexico in case Congress doesn’t pass legislation in time and they lose their status. But it’s a scary thought for them, and even more so for their parents.

“We barely know Spanish,” Yuritza said about possibly being deported. “We barely know how to read it. We don’t know Mexico at all. We can’t remember it at all.”

For these sisters, their Christmas wish is simple: They want a clean Dream Act passed so they can continue to work and learn in the place they call home. And more importantly, they want permission to travel back to Mexico to see their grandparents.

“It’s like, hard. Because sometimes they’re sick. And we can’t do anything about it,” Kristal said through tears, explaining how much she misses her grandmother.

But despite the wait, the Sanchez girls remain steadfast in their dedication to the place they call home.

“It has just been a beacon of hope for many people,” Kristal said about living in the U.S. “Whether you come here for religious purposes, or you come here for educational purposes, And I just think it’s such a great country to be in.”

