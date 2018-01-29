Dad accidentally shoots pregnant daughter

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. - A pregnant Mississippi teenager lost her baby over the weekend after being accidentally shot by her father.
It happened in Rankin County, in central Mississippi.
Police said the 19-year old's father was putting his hunting gun in the back seat when it discharged.
By the time she made it to the hospital, doctors were not able to save her unborn baby.
