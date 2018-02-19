Dad stops to get dinner, 15-year-old steals car with 5 kids inside

A 15-year-old is facing a number criminal charges after he allegedly stole a car with five children inside it.
The incident happened on February 16 in Frayser.
A man told police he went to JR’s Fish and Chicken to pick up food. He parked and left his car running with five children inside.
The unusual place where the suspect took the children – and reaction from people in the area – on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
When he exited the restaurant, that dad's car was gone and the kids were nowhere to be found.
An officer spotted the stolen car about two miles away and tried to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop. Eventually, the suspect bailed out and ran. He was caught after running for about 300 feet.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- 2 Mississippi students arrested following alleged high school threat
- Child killed, adult critically injured after being hit by car in Frayser
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The suspect, who is a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, kidnapping, and auto theft.
The children were unharmed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}