0 Dave and Buster's opens location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dave and Busters is open in Memphis, making it the second in Tennessee.

FOX13 talked to the first people inside, including Camella Taylor, who decided to come see the spot right at its grand opening.

“I’m glad they finally brought one here so we can come enjoy the fun, play the games with the kids, and our family and friends,” Taylor said.

The building includes a restaurant and bar, private rooms for parties, and almost 200 arcade games.

Bernina Noel said there is nothing like Dave and Busters in Memphis, and it will give younger people something to do.

“For teenagers, something for the teenagers, the young people to do that’s positive,” she said.

The business brought around 200 jobs to the Wolfchase area.

“Memphis definitely needed something like this,” Noel said. “Something for the adults, for the family, for the kids.”

The company sent us a statement with specials they’re having for the grand opening:

“From opening day until March 11th, guests can play the following 4 games free with the same day purchase of a $10 or more Power Card: Tomb Raider, Typhoon, Zombie Snatchers and Treasure Quest. Those hard-earned tickets can be redeemed with a trip to WIN! for a variety of prizes, including Apple products, Xbox games, sports memorabilia and much more!”

