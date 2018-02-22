Deacon gunned down in front of home, mother still seeking justice almost two years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is pleading for help after her son was gunned down in front of his own home in June of 2016.
Scott Madaus talks with Deacon Andre Jones' mother as she's putting in more money to help catch her son's killer.
“God said, 'Thou shall not kill,' and he was a very lovable likable person. He would give you the clothes off his back,” said Virgie Nelson.
Hear her emotional story and the amount of money she's invested to bring the suspect to justice, on FOX13 News at 9.
