Deadliest week for house fire deaths in Tennessee, says State Fire Marshal's

It is the deadliest week of the year for house fire deaths, according to the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO).

SFMO data shows that Tennessee has averaged 3.6 fire deaths (29 in eight years) during the second week of January since the year 2010. This is the highest number of fire deaths for any week of the year and is nearly double the rate of the average week.

State Fire Marshal and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak told FOX13 winter weather is factor.

“While fire safety efforts are important all year long, winter causes more fire-related tragedies in Tennessee than any other season,” said McPeak. “We’re urging Tennesseans to help us fight winter fire during what is historically the deadliest week for home fires in Tennessee."

The SFMO encourages Tennesseans to utilize the following safety precautions to avoid common winter fire hazards and help prevent fire-related deaths. Here are the bluepoints they provide:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Check electrical cords for space heaters and other appliances to make sure they are not frayed or damaged.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years old or older.

Make a home fire escape plan. Have two ways out of every room in the home if possible and a designated outside meeting place.

