Death investigation underway in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A death investigation is underway after a shooting in southeast Memphis.
The shooting took place around 2 a.m. New Years Day.
Officers were called to the 6100 block of Ragan Farm Drive.
FOX13's Tom Dees is on the the scene digging to find more information, see a full report now on Good Morning Memphis.
