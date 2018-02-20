Debate over sentinel cameras locations continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A city councilwoman is upset with locations that MPD wants to put sentinel cameras in her district.
Jamita Swearengen said MPD promised to put cameras in Orange Mound. However, after MPD crunched the data in her district, MPD is suggesting the 10 locations that do not include Orange Mound.
Council members can make their own recommendations, but MPD has the final say on where the cameras go.
FOX13's chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, details the meeting between Swearengen and MPD after her concerns were made public, on FOX13 News at 5.
