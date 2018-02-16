0 Delta flight diverts to Memphis after man has stroke mid-air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A medical emergency in flight. On Monday, a Delta flight was diverted to Memphis after a man on board had a stroke.

The Mobile Stroke Unit from UT Health Science Center jumped into action and that team, as well as doctors from Methodist Hospital saved that man's life.

Trending stories:

FOX13's Marius Payton spoke with the patient and that team Thursday morning.

From Delta diverting the plane, to the Mobile Stroke Unit giving this man a CT scan on the tarmac and administering the "Miracle drug" TPA to neurosurgeons pulling the clot from his brain, the Mobile Stroke Unit is a one of a kind life saver that gave one man another day.

Gerald Sandlin had a stroke in mid-air. In situations where every minute equals an extra week of life, Sandlin was given years and his wife is grateful.

"I just can't be thankful enough. God was with us," said Barbara Sandlin.

Also with him, was the Mobile Stroke Unit team from UT Health Science Center, a team that's unique to Memphis. They got the call of a plane being diverted to the Bluff City, met the plane on the tarmac, and started to work.

"He was on the Mobile Stroke Unit at 14:02. His CT scan began and once it finished we quickly jumped onto the truck and took a look at the scan and he clearly had what was called a basal artery occlusion," said Anne Alexandrov, Chief Nurse Practitioner UT Mobile Stroke Unit.

This is the deadliest form of stroke. Sandlin was given the clot busting drug, TPA, that's $8,500 a shot, but he needed more.

"All he needed was for a stroke surgeon, and that's what I am to get in there and remove the blockage and he's going to be OK. I think he's going home tomorrow, but if that doesn't happen he's dead or worse," said Dr. Adam Arthur, Methodist University Hospital Chairman of Neurosurgery.

Dr. Arthur escorted us into the very room where Sandlin was operated on.

"They whipped him in here. They threw him on the table. Head there and we used this to see through the bones in his brain," Arthur said as he showed us the operating table.

"You see how this artery just stops there? That's his problem. You should not have a large artery just stop like that," Arthur said while showing us the brain scan.

The surgery was a success, and so were the crucial steps taken by a team of doctors, nurses and medical professionals to come together and work as one when one life was in jeopardy. It's was a perfect storm with the perfect team in the perfect place.

"Time is brain, so a delay like that would have probably lead to permanent disability and in this case it was a risk of actually dying," said Andrei Alexandrov, Chairman UTHSC, Department of Neurology.

Mr. Sandlin will be going home Friday, just 4 days after suffering a deadly stroke.

Memphis is very lucky to have the Mobile Stroke Unit, and it is paid for right now by grants. Sandlin was not charged for many of the services he had on the Mobile Stroke Unit, including that $8,500 shot.

On Monday, there was a bill passed with the help of Senator Lamar Alexander that will allow Mobile Stroke Units to bill Medicare and Medic-aid.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.