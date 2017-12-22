Dem Lawmakers support city's move to remove Confederate statues

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Democratic lawmakers took a moral victory lap around the former site of a Confederate statue.

They said the city didn’t break any laws in removing the Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis statues.

State lawmakers Joe Towns and G.A. Hardaway stood on what is now privately owned land to support the city’s move to take down two Confederate statues.

“The movement of MLK50 is not what's given rise to that this has been something the citizens of this city have talked about for a long time,” said Towns. Towns blasted Nashville for passing laws making it hard for local governments to do what he says the majority of people want adding, “but they attempted to tie the hands of the city.”

Democrat Representative Hardaway said nothing the city did in removing the statues on Wednesday was illegal.

“The other Confederate sympathizers have just been out lawyered, it's that simple,” Hardaway said.

But not everyone there on Friday agrees. Harry Adams wanted the statues to stay adding, “It was against the law, and we should have just waited for the courts to take action.”

Adams said he thinks the city using a local ordinance to find a way around a state law sets a dangerous precedent.

“I hate to see what Memphis would look like if it didn't follow any laws. It would definitely be a mess,” Adams said.

