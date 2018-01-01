Deputies: 3 behind bars after firing shots at deputies during attempted auto burglary

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - DeSoto County deputies responded to an auto burglary in Olive Branch early Monday morning.
Investigators searched the area and noticed a suspicious vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area.
Officers said the vehicle refused to stop and fled into the Chateau Drive area of Olive Branch.
Eventually the vehicle stopped with two suspects fleeing on foot. Deputies told FOX13 one suspect fired two shots from a handgun at the pursing officers.
Officials said three suspects were detained inside the vehicle.
Investigators then searched the area and found another suspect who was taken into custody. That suspect was located by a DeSoto deputy K-9.
Another suspect was taken into custody while walking in the area
At this time, Tyler Brunson, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon on a law enforcement officer.
Malik Graham, 18, was also arrested. Graham was charged with disorderly conduct.
Another suspect was charged, but will not be identified because he is a juvenile.
Two others were released pending further investigation.
Deputies ask if any citizens realize they are missing property, contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 662-469-8500.
