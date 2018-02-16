  • DeSoto County deputies investigating after possible threats made to high school

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Investigators with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department were contacted about possible social media posts concerning Center Hill High School students and parents.

    Deputies investigated the matter and conducted interviews during the overnight hours.

    Officers determined that the social media posts could not be linked to Center Hill High School or any of the schools in their district.

    The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said school safety issues around the nation have everyone at a higher state of alert.

    The department plans to have an increased presence on the Center Hill High School campus February 16th.

