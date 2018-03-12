DeSoto County grandfather hit & killed by car on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Southaven Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.
Police say a man was stopped on the shoulder on I-55 when he was hit.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police told FOX13, the driver stayed on the scene and no charges have been filed.
The crash is still under investigation.
The family identified the victim as 63-year-old Roy Parker. He had four children and 11 grandchildren.
