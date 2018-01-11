DeSoto County parents: School system outlines plans for Friday weather

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - DeSoto County Schools kept parents informed regarding their winter weather plan for Friday via email Thursday morning.
Superintendent of Education Cory Uselton sent an email to parents saying there will not be a definitive statement for the evening news regarding schools closures.
The decision will most likely be made in overnight hours.
For the next several hours, here's there plan:
- We have been in communication with the National Weather Service this morning, and we will communicate with their meteorologists again this afternoon.
- We have been in communication with the DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency, and we will continue to communicate with them into the overnight hours.
- We will continue to monitor weather reports from all local television stations today and tomorrow morning.
- Our transportation department will monitor the roads during the overnight hours. Some parts of our county may have nothing on the roads while other parts of the county may have hazardous conditions.
Here's more valuable information for to prepare students for tomorrow:
- You can prepare for these possibilities for Friday: a regular school day, a school cancellation, or a 2-hour delay.
- If there is a cancellation of school or a 2-hour delay, it will be announced on the local Memphis news stations by 5:30 a.m.
- Parents will be notified via the PowerSchool text and email notification system before 5:45 a.m. if there is a cancellation or delay.
- Parents will receive a phone call via the PowerSchool alert system at approximately 6:30 a.m. if there is a cancellation or delay.
