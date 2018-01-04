DeSoto County Schools back in class dealing with cold temperatures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - More than 33 thousand students went back to class in DeSoto County Thursday morning, many waiting in the cold for a bus.
Temperatures were in the teens, and father George Purnell told FOX13 he thinks that can be dangerous.
“It can be worrisome,” he said.
We watched as buses prepared for the morning routes. A spokesperson for DeSoto School’s transportation said there were no major issues.
The district has 400 buses, and 20 are on standby incase a working bus breaks down.
Purnell said the best way to keep a child warm is simple, just layer them up. However, he says one parent could make a huge difference.
“Someone with an SUV or a van that’s able, that can keep a running car, so they can sit in there and keep the heat on,” he said.
Crews changed seven batteries on the buses Wednesday, and those busses were running for the first day back.
