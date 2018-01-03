DeSoto County Schools is preparing for the cold weather Thursday morning

0

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - DeSoto County School students go back to school Thursday. Transportation workers at the bus yard have been working for the past two days to make sure the buses crank in the morning in the extreme cold.

As FOX13 found out, the county had a backup plan if any of the buses give them trouble.

The county told us that in the event they have a problem with any of the buses, they have 20 backup buses.

DeSoto County Schools Transportation Director Levi Williams told us a crew of 14 fleet managers have spent the last two days checking all of the buses. They have run into only a few problems.

"It's just the batteries just being in this really cold weather and the power is going down on the batteries," Williams said.

According to him, that has been only a small problem in the fleet.

"We have about 400 buses that we have inspected and we have about seven that were minor issues," he said.

Williams told us all routes are expected to be on time Thursday and that all of the heating systems on board the buses have been checked. Right now, they are just finishing up working on buses that had minor starting issues.

"By the close of the day, we will have those buses up and running," Williams said.

