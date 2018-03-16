  • DeSoto County woman charged in sister's murder

    Updated:

    MISSISSIPPI - A DeSoto County woman has been charged in the death of her sister. 

    Jamie Janeil Hitt was charged Friday with manslaughter in the death of her sister, Trisha Marie Lyons.

    Lyons' body was discovered in an abandoned house in southwest DeSoto County late Thursday afternoon, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. 

    Hitt is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeSoto County woman charged in sister's murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeSoto County grandfather hit & killed by car on I-55

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mississippi roads slowly recovering after massive flooding

  • Headline Goes Here

    Search for man and 'endangered' girl ends with crash, suicide in DeSoto County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Middle school parents in Olive Branch alerted after alleged threats