DeSoto County woman charged in sister's murder

MISSISSIPPI - A DeSoto County woman has been charged in the death of her sister.
Jamie Janeil Hitt was charged Friday with manslaughter in the death of her sister, Trisha Marie Lyons.
Lyons' body was discovered in an abandoned house in southwest DeSoto County late Thursday afternoon, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
Hitt is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
Trending stories:
- Orange Mound father killed walking home to feed family
- Driver-less motorcycle flies across median, crashes into family
- 7 arrested for using food stamps in drug deals
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}