DeSoto roads closed due to flooding

The DeSoto County Department of Road Management will have the following roads closed due to flooding.
- Brantley Rd between Wilson Mill Rd & Hwy 61
- County Line Rd between Smith Rd & Alphaba Rd
- Holly Springs Rd between Catfish Country & Diary Barn Rd
- Grass Pond between Richardson Ln to the Dead End
