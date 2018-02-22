  • DeSoto roads closed due to flooding

    The DeSoto County Department of Road Management will have the following roads closed due to flooding. 

    • Brantley Rd between Wilson Mill Rd & Hwy 61
    • County Line Rd between Smith Rd & Alphaba Rd
    • Holly Springs Rd between Catfish Country & Diary Barn Rd
    • Grass Pond between Richardson Ln to the Dead End

