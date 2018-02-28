  • Dick's Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style rifles, reports say

    CNN is reporting, Dick's Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.

    The accused Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to kill 17 people at a Florida high school. 

    Before the shooting, he bought a gun at Dick's, however, the store said it was not the gun used during the horrific event. 

    The retailer also said that it would no longer sell high-capacity magazines and that it would not sell any gun to anyone under 21 years of age, regardless of local laws, according to a report by the New York Times. 

