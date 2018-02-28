Dick's Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style rifles, reports say

CNN is reporting, Dick's Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.
Trending stories:
- Couple charged after paramedics treating ‘miscarriage’ find live baby in trash
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The accused Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to kill 17 people at a Florida high school.
Before the shooting, he bought a gun at Dick's, however, the store said it was not the gun used during the horrific event.
The retailer also said that it would no longer sell high-capacity magazines and that it would not sell any gun to anyone under 21 years of age, regardless of local laws, according to a report by the New York Times.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}