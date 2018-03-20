Did 15-year-old Memphis girl leave school with sex trafficker? Search underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a 15-year-old girl, and they need your help.
A City Watch has been issued for Antearia Moss. Moss was dropped off at school in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Monday morning.
When school let out, Moss was nowhere to be found. She was last seen getting into a burgundy Chrysler Sebring with someone who is believed to be a known sex trafficker, according to MPD.
Moss is described as 5'2", 105 lbs, slim build, with dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a white uniform shirt, brown pants, silver shoes, and a brown denim jacket.
If you have any information about Moss' whereabouts, you are urged to call Memphis police.
