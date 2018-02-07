Distribution center plans to bring 100 jobs to Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expanding in Mississippi by locating its largest distribution center in the U.S. to Marshall County
The project represents a $50.5 million investment, $10 million by Copper and $40.5 million by private developers. These investments have created approximately 100 jobs.
The company will lease a 1-million-square-foot facility. It's currently under construction in the Gateway Global Logistics Center in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park in Marshal County.
Trending stories:
- Body found after 49 days, left in vehicle at MPD impound lot
- MPD: Woman choked, locked in closet then forced to perform sex acts at knife point
- Suspect in custody for viral child porn video
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“This new facility will enhance our logistics infrastructure, which supports our efforts to offer exceptional service to our customers by helping us get tires to them when and where they want them,” said Cooper’s Director of Supply Chain Bob Sager.
“This facility is a complement to our current U.S. distribution network that includes six regional distribution centers and three plant manufacturing warehouses, adding to our capability to be flexible and responsive.”
Cooper plans to open the distribution center in Marshall County Fall 2018.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}