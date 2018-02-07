  • Distribution center plans to bring 100 jobs to Mississippi

    MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expanding in Mississippi by locating its largest distribution center in the U.S. to Marshall County

    The project represents a $50.5 million investment, $10 million by Copper and $40.5 million by private developers. These investments have created approximately 100 jobs.

    The company will lease a 1-million-square-foot facility. It's currently under construction in the Gateway Global Logistics Center in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park in Marshal County.

    “This new facility will enhance our logistics infrastructure, which supports our efforts to offer exceptional service to our customers by helping us get tires to them when and where they want them,” said Cooper’s Director of Supply Chain Bob Sager.

    “This facility is a complement to our current U.S. distribution network that includes six regional distribution centers and three plant manufacturing warehouses, adding to our capability to be flexible and responsive.”

    Cooper plans to open the distribution center in Marshall County Fall 2018.

