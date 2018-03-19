District Attorney will not seek death penalty against Sherra Wright and Billy Turner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The two people charged in the murder of former Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright appeared in court today. Sherra Wright and Billy Turner are facing First Degree Murder charges in the 2010 murder of Lorenzen.
Before court got underway, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed it will not seek the death penalty against the Wright and Turner.
A family friend also told FOX13 if Sherra Wright and Billy Turner get convicted, they don't want them to get the death penalty. The DA's decision reflects the family's wishes.
Sherra Wright pleaded not guilty in February to the charges against her and during that hearing she hired Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Jr. to represent her.
