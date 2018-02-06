0 Dodge facing backlash for using Dr. King's message in Super Bowl commercial

Sunday night’s Super Bowl commercial is generating a lot of negative feedback because after it used portions of a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Automaker Dodge sponsored the ad and said it was designed to highlight the act of service, but critics argue it was intended to sell trucks.

The 60 second commercial features a section of a speech by Dr. King most people have not heard.

His words challenge our definition of success with images of kindness and service are shown from people of all walks of life.

"That really pulled at my heart strings," said Zina Bryant, visiting from Chicago. "I get it. I loved it," added John McClam from North Carolina.

It is the last few seconds of the ad which turns warm and fuzzy into outrage for some; the realization the commercial was sponsored by Dodge, the automaker.

"This is a great message, but I am not sure I want to attach it to a truck," said McClam when FOX13 asked him about his reaction. "We thought it was a commercial about something else and not to sell a truck," said Bryant.

Faith Morris of the National Civil Rights Museum told FOX13 the ad was not offensive because it drove home a message. "They talked about different situations where people were doing good things, and they were diverse about who these good things were being done by and to," said Morris as she and her staff are getting ready for the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination in April.

FOX13 emailed the King Estate which has license over Dr. King's likeness and speeches. The automaker got the estates permission after it learned about the Ram Nation of Volunteers.

According to its managing director Eric Tidwell, "We found that the overall message of the ad embodied Dr. King's philosophy that true greatness is achieved by serving others. Thus, we decided to be a part of Ram's 'Built To Serve' Super Bowl program."

Outside the Civil Rights Museum, the explanation is not convincing. Bryant told FOX13 as she was walking to the museums entrance, "it could have a been a simple about service. It didn't have to sell a product."

The commercial used excerpts from Dr. King's Drum Major Instinct, which he delivered at the Ebenezer Church in Atlanta, 50 years ago Sunday.

The same words are etched on his monument on the national mall in D.C.

