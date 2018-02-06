0 Domestic violence bills proposed in efforts to reduce deadly statistics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When it comes to violence against women, Tennessee ranks as one of the top ten most dangerous states for women. Nationwide, 1 in 4 women will experience severe physical violence by a partner in their lifetime.

Domestic violence is a problem in Tennessee and right here in Memphis.

New legislation being proposed in Nashville could make the punishment for these crimes more severe.

In the United States, 24 people per minute are survivors of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner. That's more than 12 million people a year.

Legislators in the Tennessee General Assembly are introducing bills with the hopes of sending a message to those who commit these crimes.

Ramesh Akbari has filed 2 interesting bills concerning domestic violence.

House Bill 0876 - Increases the penalty from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony for violation of an order of protection, possession of a firearm while subject to an order of protection, and conviction of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

That means if you violate a protection order or are in possession of a weapon as a subject of a protection order you could be looking at 1 to 6 years in prison.

Akbari has also introduced House Bill 1861. This bill grants protections to the victims of domestic violence by protecting their jobs when they attend court, meet with law enforcement or counselors or even search for new housing.

These are bills that are currently working their way through the Tennessee General Assembly.

Across the country, a child has witnessed 22-percent of the violence committed against intimate partners. These bills could be a way of breaking the cycle.

