Dozens flooded out of homes in Arkansas

EARLE, Ark. - Dozens of people have been forced out of their homes tonight after flooding.

Earle, Arkansas has seen the worst in our area. Fire departments and emergency management in Crittenden County had to evacuate people by boat over the weekend. People are now sleeping on couches and cots at relative’s homes or at the Red Cross shelter, inside the high school’s gymnasium.

In the small town of Earle, there’s a blue car, submerged the murky flood waters. It belongs to Caynan Lewis.

“It’s in the water. There's nothing to tell you about, it's in the water,” said Lewis.

Sunday night Lewis and his partner Patricia was evacuated by boat. They ended up less than a mile down the road, at the gymnasium turned Red Cross shelter.

“They're making sure we have food, breakfast lunch dinner. They're taking care of us.”

It’s temporary relief from the worries down the street.

“The fear is that the floors are going to be full of water, clothes you're going to be wet. It depends on how far the water comes up. Furniture messed up, everything.”

Problem is, flooding isn’t new for these neighbors.

“How long of you been there?”

“Five or six years,” he said.

“Has it ever flooded before?”

“Yes... but it ain't never been this serious.”

“Something needs to be done about it, it really does,” said Patricia Smith.

For Patricia, the thought of losing the home is devastating.

“I don't feel that it's right,” said Smith, wiping away the tears.

Caynan is focused on fixing the damage & hopes there is a solution before the next heavy rain.

“Do you expect to go back there?” “I don't have nowhere else to go, I'm buying the house,” said Lewis.

“Are you worried it's going to happen again?”

“We both know it's going to happen again,” he said.”

The couple told FOX13 they do not have flood insurance, and they cannot get it because they’re on a flood plain.

Meanwhile, Crittenden Co. officials are working to get state or federal assistance. They will not know if they qualify for a couple of weeks, after they can get into homes and assess the damage.

