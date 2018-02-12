Dozens gather for Fight for $15 protest, cause road closures in Midtown

A Fight for $15 protest outside a McDonald’s restaurant is caused traffic delays on a major Memphis road.
The demonstration centered around the McDonald’s on Union Avenue in Midtown. During the protest, parts of Union were closed for eastbound traffic.
Parts of Union Ave. shut down for #FightFor15 in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/BXkNeyojlG— Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) February 12, 2018
Police were in the area helping reroute cars, and normal traffic flow has since resumed.
FOX13’s Jim Spiewak is at the protest. He spoke to a woman who works at the Burger King across the street. She walked off the job to join the demonstration.
This is Robin. She makes $8 an hour across the street at that Burger King. She just walked off the job to join the #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/NUFqh6tNij— Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) February 12, 2018
Jim will have a full report on today's protest on FOX13 News at 5.
