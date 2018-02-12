  • Dozens gather for Fight for $15 protest, cause road closures in Midtown

    By: Jim Spiewak

    Updated:

    A Fight for $15 protest outside a McDonald’s restaurant is caused traffic delays on a major Memphis road.

    The demonstration centered around the McDonald’s on Union Avenue in Midtown. During the protest, parts of Union were closed for eastbound traffic.

    Police were in the area helping reroute cars, and normal traffic flow has since resumed.

    FOX13’s Jim Spiewak is at the protest. He spoke to a woman who works at the Burger King across the street. She walked off the job to join the demonstration.

    Jim will have a full report on today’s protest on FOX13 News at 5.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories