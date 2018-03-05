  • Dozens seek shelter in Arkansas after flood waters threaten homes

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    Multiple homes in Earle, Arkansas are partially underwater due to the massive amount of rain the community has seen the past weeks. 

    Related: Photos of the flooding

    Trending stories:

    Mailboxes can seen almost completely underwater in one neighborhood. 

    FOX13 has learned an elementary school is being used as a shelter. 

    FOX13's Tom Dee's is live in Earle as the flood waters continue to rise on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories