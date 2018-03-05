Dozens seek shelter in Arkansas after flood waters threaten homes

Multiple homes in Earle, Arkansas are partially underwater due to the massive amount of rain the community has seen the past weeks.
Mailboxes can seen almost completely underwater in one neighborhood.
FOX13 has learned an elementary school is being used as a shelter.
FOX13's Tom Dee's is live in Earle as the flood waters continue to rise on Good Morning Memphis.
